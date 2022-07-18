Short Interest in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Rises By 37.9%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 732,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 141.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,938. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Noah will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

