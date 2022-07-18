Short Interest in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Increases By 57.4%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE JBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.49. 204,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $229.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,972,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,667,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

