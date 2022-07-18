Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Rises By 71.2%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the June 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.46. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,140. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

