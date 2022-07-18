Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Drops By 28.0%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,927,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,539,603.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,120,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

