Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Grows By 90.0%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
OTCMKTS HTLZF remained flat at $1.14 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.72.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
