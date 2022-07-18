Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Grows By 90.0%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

OTCMKTS HTLZF remained flat at $1.14 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

