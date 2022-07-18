Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Declines By 49.5%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 45,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gores Holdings VIII Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GIIX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 24,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.