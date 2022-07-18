Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Expands By 60.9%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.62. 161,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,214. Fujitsu has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.