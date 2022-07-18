Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rises By 37.3%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $172,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 403,400 shares of company stock worth $1,376,032 and sold 1,030,901 shares worth $4,126,278.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 90,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,802. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $356.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.96.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

