Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rises By 76.9%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSFG shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489. The company has a market cap of $168.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

