Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Drops By 44.9%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eltek Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

