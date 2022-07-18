Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Drops By 44.9%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eltek Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.