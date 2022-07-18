Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Drops By 32.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 789,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

