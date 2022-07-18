Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Expands By 68.9%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS EJPRY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.07. 76,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

