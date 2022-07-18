Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Grows By 82.2%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.24. 1,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

