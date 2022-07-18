Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Rises By 39.5%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Digipath Stock Performance
Shares of DIGP opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
Digipath Company Profile
