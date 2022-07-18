Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Rises By 39.5%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digipath Stock Performance

Shares of DIGP opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Get Digipath alerts:

Digipath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.