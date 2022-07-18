Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Decreases By 48.4%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $18.50.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.