Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expands By 70.5%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

CALA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,911. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

