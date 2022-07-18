Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Declines By 42.6%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 953,300 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.44. 1,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

