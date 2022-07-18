Short Interest in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Grows By 82.7%

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034,040 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,026 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,360,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after acquiring an additional 360,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 440,485 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LFG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,728. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

