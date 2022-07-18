Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Decreases By 46.7%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $139,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CBH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,837. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

