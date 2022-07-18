Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Grows By 40.8%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE AWF opened at $9.77 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
