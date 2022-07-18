Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Grows By 40.8%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AWF opened at $9.77 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

