Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

GNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 130 ($1.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Greencore Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 95.75 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,915.00. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.75 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.70 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.60.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

