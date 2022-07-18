Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.92) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.92) price objective on Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.87) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 321 ($3.82).

Tesco Stock Performance

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 258.90 ($3.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.33. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 229.25 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,294.50.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

