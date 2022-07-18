Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 197.20 ($2.35) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.82. The company has a market capitalization of £337.35 million and a PE ratio of 821.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
