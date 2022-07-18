Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 197.20 ($2.35) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.82. The company has a market capitalization of £337.35 million and a PE ratio of 821.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hollywood Bowl Group Cuts Dividend

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.