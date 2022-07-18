Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $294.00 at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $310.00 to $294.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.80.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $245.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

