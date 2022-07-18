Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Price Performance

SHCR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,437. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $558.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

