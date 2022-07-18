SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Update

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SGD Stock Performance

Shares of SGDH remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. SGD has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Get SGD alerts:

About SGD

(Get Rating)

Read More

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.