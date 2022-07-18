Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 237,981 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $14.42.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Sendas Distribuidora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

