Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 237,981 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $14.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
