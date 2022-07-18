Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Semtech Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $55.07 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

