Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.
Semtech Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $55.07 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.