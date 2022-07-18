Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Select Sands Price Performance

Shares of SLSDF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

