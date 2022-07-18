SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SEI Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,313,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

