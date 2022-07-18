Seedify.fund Price Up 18.7% This Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $37.28 million and $2.21 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 465.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.59 or 0.02698612 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00022972 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
