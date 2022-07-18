Security National Bank of SO Dak Takes $220,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

