Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

State Street Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE STT opened at $66.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.