Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

