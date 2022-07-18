Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

