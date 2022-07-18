Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 175 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cummins by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $198.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

