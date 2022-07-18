Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VUG opened at $235.52 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.75.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

