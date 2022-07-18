Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 4,121 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.98%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.