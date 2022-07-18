Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 4,121 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.98%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
