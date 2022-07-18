Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 528 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

