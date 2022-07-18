Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 396 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $198.90 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average of $207.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

