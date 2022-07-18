Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.43 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.91 and its 200 day moving average is $216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

