Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.11 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Leidos comprises approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,728,000 after buying an additional 52,983 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Leidos by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

