Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

International Paper stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

