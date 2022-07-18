Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,226 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

