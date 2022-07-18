Scotiabank Cuts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.57.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$11.81 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.76 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.95.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.