Scotiabank Cuts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.57.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$11.81 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.76 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.95.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

