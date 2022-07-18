Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.03. 24,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,925. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

