Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,002. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62.

