Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Update

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Insider Activity at Scholar Rock
In other news, Director Amir Nashat bought 1,197,992 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Trading Down 0.6 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
