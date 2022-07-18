Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 84.4% in June

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the June 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

Shares of STECF stock remained flat at $13.30 during trading hours on Monday. Scatec ASA has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

