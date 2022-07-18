Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 84.4% in June

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the June 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Scatec ASA Stock Performance
Shares of STECF stock remained flat at $13.30 during trading hours on Monday. Scatec ASA has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
