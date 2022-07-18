Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($40.80) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($28.60) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Salzgitter Trading Up 0.7 %

ETR:SZG opened at €21.76 ($21.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Salzgitter has a one year low of €20.94 ($20.94) and a one year high of €48.76 ($48.76). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

